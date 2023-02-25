Voting cancelled at Lugbe PU 009

.

… As angry Youths resist rigging by INEC officials

By Emmanuel Elebeke – ABUJA – 25-2-23

Voting has been cancelled at Lugbe Primary 009, on Saturday following an attempted rigging by the INEC Ad-hoc officials that presided over the election process.

The cancelled election Polling Unit 009, Gui Ward under AMAC in FCT, Abuja affected 8,000 registered voters at the polling Unit.

According to eyewitness, trouble started when some voters persistently requested that accreditation and voting be allowed to go on simultaneously but the INEC officials but they refused to heed the advice until voters discovered that some of the officials of the INEC were inside a classroom thumb printing for a particular political party, while they urge voters to go on with accredication for over three hours.

The angry youths swooped on the two officials and beat them to stupor. It took the intervention the DPO in-Charge of Lugbe Police Division, Ugochukwu UC and some of his gallant men to whisk the INEC officials away from the scene of the incident.

The rioting voters further vented their anger on the DPO and policemen for shielding the suspected INEC officials, throwing clubs and hurling stones on them before a team of security Joint Task-Force, comprising the military, Mobile Police, Civil Defence, NDLEA and Road Safety camef to their rescue.

The arrival of the Joint Task-Force saved the day as it doused the tension and started dispersing the rioting crowed with tear gas and sporadic shooting into the air.

They also went after some of the rioting youths who were later arrested and taken to Lugbe Police Station for interrogation together with the INEC officials.

When we visited the Lugbe Police Station, the DPO directed the INEC Officials and the arrested youths to make official statements before transferring the case to the State Command.

Our investigation revealed that the DPO had earlier warned the INEC Officials to allow accreditation and voting go simultaneously, point out the implication of such unwarranted delay but they did not heed his advice.

Some of the voters who witnessed the incident told Vanguard that ‘‘the mobbed INEC officials were caught thumb printing the ballot papers at a corner with the protection of some Police and DSS officials’’, while accreditation was going on. He said efforts were made to stop them but they continued until they youth decided to resist them.

Another eye witness also told Vanguard that he had no regret for participating in beating the INEC officials caught in the illegal act because they were attempting to rig their candidate out in the electoral contest.

‘‘They should thank their God that Police came to their rescue, they would have been dead by now. But even at that, I am sure that they may not survive the beaten wherever they are now because a lot of people descended on them with anger. They thought the election would be like the previous ones but we came prepared and ready to cast or votes and defend them.’’

Other voters were seen hanging around the scene of the incident lamented the ugly incident which could not allow them cast their votes after so much struggle and efforts to register and collect their PVC.

Our investigation revealed that the Polling Unit witnessed late arrival of INEC officials, who came by 11 am and on arrival it was found that they came with wrong materials and had to return them before they came with the correct material.

It was also revealed that the BVAS machines deployed for election for the Polling Unit was wrongly programmed that all alphabet ‘‘O’’ was completely missing, leading to further delay of the accreditation of voters.

Though, no life was lost in the process, but many voters left in anger and lamentation, wondering why INEC could not split Polling Unit to avoid overcrowding and delay of voting process.

When we approached the DPO to comment on the incident, he said he did not have authority to comment but would send his report to the State Command for further action.

Our investigation revealed that the PU use to be PDP stronghold, and perhaps the attempted rigging was instigated to maintain the party lead in this election.

Earlier, voting was going on smoothly in other Polling units visited by Vanguard.

As at 9:09 am, the INEC officials had not arrived at Jedo Estate, Polling Unit, Code 055, GUI Ward, Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja Municipal Area Council, FCT, Abuja.

Prospective Voters were seen gathering in large numbers

to cast their votes.

The INEC officials eventually arrived at about 9:53 am and accreditation commenced at 9:55am and voting began immediately.

The atmosphere was calm and peaceful.

The polling Unit has about 500 registered voters and everybody is expected to cast he or her vote before the 2:30pm closing time due to the organised manner voters completed themselves.

At LEA Primary Gosa 1 PU 032, GUI ward also in AMAC, accreditation started late, around 12 noon due to late commencement of the exercise.

The centre has about 4056 registered voters and about four voting points.

With the large turnout of voters at the centre coupled with the late commencement of accreditation, it seemed impossible that every voter would be able to vote before the closing time.

Some voters were seen sending a warning to the INEC officials to ensure they exercise their franchise.

At SaukaISauka Village with Polling Unit Code 003, about 1520 people registered for the election.

According to officials, voting started early at the polling Unit.

At LEA Prim School, Gosa 1, with a total of 217 registered voters, voting commenced early and was going on smoothly.

At Bakwa N/Resettlement with PU 026, Gui ward, voting had ended as at the time we visited the unit, while officials were waiting to commence vote counting..

At Aco Estate with PU 056, Gui ward, AMAC, FCT Abuja, about 1216 people registered, voters came out in their numbers and voting was going on smoothly.

At AMAC 1 with Polling Unit code 099, about 1130 people registered, there was a large turnout of voters and voting was going on smoothly.

At Dauka Dauka Village, PU 003, Gui ward, AMAC in FCT, Abuja accreditation started as early as 9am.

As at 9:10am, the INEC officials were yet to arrive at the PU 008, CBN Garki with 500 registered voters. People came out in their numbers waiting to cast their votes.