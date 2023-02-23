Vote PDP for good governance — Atueyi

….appeals for calm over cash swap issues

Former House of Assembly aspirant under the People Democratic Party, PDP in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon Atueyi Ogheneochuko Isaac on Wednesday appealed to Deltans and Nigerians, in general, to support the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa joint presidential ticket so as to reset and rebuild Nigeria.

Hon Atueyi who first contested for Ethiope West House of Assembly candidacy at the age of 29 described the PDP Presidential candidates as men of integrity, tested and trusted public servants who are not only experienced technocrats but will use their wealth of experience to unite Nigerians.

“You can trust them to improve our health, sport, Agricultural, and improved our technology, grow the economy, and solve the insecurity problems.

He said the duo would create jobs and wealth for citizens across the country so that the country would be an enviable one.

The PDP stalwart while speaking on the naira swap issue, sympathized with Deltans and Nigerians over the hardship they are facing.

” While I understand the challenges/difficulties we are all facing at a time like this I appeal to all citizens to remain peaceful and calm during this trying time and appeal that we should not take violence or destruction as option

He advised that such action will only aggravate the problems which might affect the host communities where these banks are situated and affect our nation also.

He stated that at a critical time in our democratic journey, there was no time to start destroying public properties and engaging in a violent confrontation in the name of protest, calling on Nigerians to unite.

Atueyi however didn’t spare a word for the All Progressive Congress APC, “let’s vote out this party that has been retrogressing our nation, come February 25th and March 11th 2023.

These APC current government & leaders of our dear State have criminally conspired to mortgage our future and that of our children to come, thereby causing us pain. It’s therefore a time to reignite our passions by voting en mass for all the candidates of the People Democratic Party so that Nigeria can be moved away from a consumption-based economy to a Producing economy, an economy that will attract foreign investors and restore our unity.

“An economy that will break government monopoly for all infrastructure sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission” noting that he was confident that these are some of the things the ATIKU/OKOWA joint ticket will bring..

He narrated that the APC government has plunged us into this dilemma insisting that the best way to get the country back running was to vote out the APC.

“let’s send a strong message through our votes that we can now clearly distinguish between right and wrong, progress and retrogression.

Atueyi who also spoke about Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State PDP Gubernatorial candidate described the current Delta State House of Assembly speaker as a man with great intelligence, good leadership skills, and resourceful.

He added that the reason Oborevwori was able to remain at the House of Assembly as the longest-serving speaker in Delta State was because of his ability to manage people and harmonize the diverse interests of the members and their constituencies with justice, equity and fairness.

“He is Humble and belongs to the ordinary people, he knows and understands the pain of the common man”

Atueyi, who also doubles as the National President for THE GAME CHANGERS FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE and OCHUKO POLITICAL FORUM, a political pressure group that urges Deltans to choose

meaningful development, the opportunity for all Deltans, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security which he says it’s the MORE agenda.

“He shall be governor for all citizens, irrespective of the political divide, ethnic nationality, culture or religion, indigenes or non-indigent of the state for the “Sheriff Oborevwori “ is a detribalized pan Deltan and very allergic to ethnic