Kwankwaso

By Adeola Badru

A former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has cautioned Nigerians not to vote based on ethnic, religious lines, but vote people with capacity and capability.

Kwankwaso, who spoke yesterday in Ibadan, during a Presidential Parley organised by the South West Development Stakeholders Forum, said: “Nigerians should not play politics of ethnicity and religion, vote only credible and competent leaders.”

“Some people don’t even understand the realities on the ground today. Every Nigerian is looking for a way out. Nobody is waiting for a neighbour or any leader to say this is the way.”

“Any party or candidate that comes out in the face of ethnicity or with the issue of religion, that party or candidate at the national level has failed in the election even before it starts.”

“What Nigerians are saying is who can save this country in terms of insecurity, economy and dilapidated infrastructure that we see. Nigerians are not waiting for any person but will take decisions on their own.”

Noting that the NNPP was bringing renewed hopes for Nigerians, Kwankwaso said that those who were aggrieved with the situation could change the narrative in 2023 by voting him as president.

If elected, he pledged to tackle cases of oil theft which have negatively impacted the growth of the nation’s economy.