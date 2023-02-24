Vote-buying: Police to work with EFCC, ICPC to arrest defaulters

Deploy two Tocano jets for surveillance

By Evelyn Usman

Acting Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Onikan Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, has threatened to arrest anyone who buys or sells votes during the Presidential and National Assembly elections today.

To this effect he disclosed that the Police had partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC as well as other sister agencies.

This is just as the Police have reminded that no state-owned security agency would be part of election security, warning that violators would be arrested and prosecuted

Alabi, who spoke with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the Military and other security and antigraft agencies at the zone 2 Command, yesterday, boasted that adequate security had been put in place for the safety of all voters in Lagos and Ogun States.

He disclosed that two Tocano fighter jets had been deployed for aerial surveillance in riverine and border communities in both states.

The AIG, said,” the era of vote buying is over in Lagos and Ogun states which are under my command. Today, the Police as the lead security agency have met with all other security agencies comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force, DSS, Immigration Service, Customs, FRSC, Nd NSCDC and anti-graft agencies to strategise on the election.

“Part of what we discussed was vote buying, so people should not entertain any fear of vote buying.

” Our waterways will be manned by Marine Police and supported by the Navy. The Nigerian Air Force is bringing two Tucani jet fighters for aerial surveillance. The border will be well manned by the Customs and Immigration personnel. YOU can see we are prepared.

“Nobody can stop anybody from voting, everybody has the right to vote and whoever wants to vote will be allowed to vote, that’s the reason we are enforcing strict restrictions on movements. There will be the presence of police officers and the military on patrol to allay fears of threat”.

He further added that security would be beefed up in some dash points in both states.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa said vehicular and human movements would be restricted between 12 midnight and 6 pm on all roads, waterways and airways in both states.

In the same vein, security aides of public and private individuals, who have already been scaled down in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, would not be allowed to escort their principals to polling units and collation centres armed, he said.

According to Onwohunwa, ” except for essential duty vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, patrol vehicles of the Federal Government security agencies, the use of sirens at or around polling units and collation centres is totally banned.

“In line with the Electoral Act 2022, no state-owned security agency is part of election security. Violators will be apprehended and prosecuted.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to be law-abiding as they exercise their franchise. They are equally urged to promptly contact the police on any of the following numbers to report suspicious persons or activities around them: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264”