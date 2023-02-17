[Videos] Naira crisis: Protests in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers

The growing frustrations over the scarcity of naira following the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) currency redesign policy stirred pandemonium in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers on Friday.
The violence which is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on the crisis stoked by naira scarcity paralysed economic activities in the country.
See videos of the unrest in some of the affected states:
