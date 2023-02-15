Video: Tinubu, APC govs visit Wike; Amaechi missing in action

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The APC flag bearer, who was in Rivers for the party’s presidential rally was accompanied by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Governors Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Babjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) on Wednesday.

The APC flag bearers and governors were received at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Others at the meeting include former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; among others.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi was found missing during the visit.

Similarly, the APC governorship candidate in Rivers, Tonye Cole was also missing from the meeting.

Tinubu had earlier campaigned in the state before proceeding on the visit to Wike at the Government House.

Recall that Wike, a member of the G5 of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has not been at war with the leadership of the PDP, including the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 is made up of five aggrieved governors of the PDP in southern Nigeria including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The five governors have demanded that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a precondition for them to support Atiku’s presidential ambition.