Video: Tinubu, APC Govs, chieftains visit Makinde

2023 elections

February 16, 2023

Governor Makinde receives APC Candidate, Bola Tinubu at the Oyo State Government House on Thursday

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde at the Government House in Ibadan.

Tinubu was accompanied to the Oyo State Government House by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and other party chieftains.

They are in the state for the presidential rally of the party.

Makinde, elected on platform of the Peoples Democratic Governor (PDP) is seeking reelection.

