Video: Growth rate of ‘underage’ voters in Kano impaired – Police

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Yakubu on Saturday said most of the alleged underage voters seen in viral videos during the election in Kano State might be suffering from stunted growth.

Yakubu made the remarks while answering a question posed on the several footages circulating on social media, wherein some voters who appeared to be underage were seen voting.

Speaking on the issue, Yakubu said, “It is very difficult to determine by appearance who is a minor or not, most of the ones you are seeing their growth rate might be impaired.”