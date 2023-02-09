Video: Atiku’s campaign DG, Tambuwal welcomes Tinubu to Sokoto

Governor of Sokoto State and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to his state.

The Governor was among the dignitaries that received Tinubu at the Sokoto State Airport.

Tinubu who was accompanied by other APC governors for the presidential rally was seen exchanging pleasantries with Tambuwal.

Watch the video below: