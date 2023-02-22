Uzodimma launches 3 road projects, restates commitment toward infrastructural development 

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, has assured residents of his commitment in improving the infrastructure in the state.

Uzodimma gave the assurance on Tuesday at the flag-off of three adjoining roads to the recently-inaugurated MCC-Toronto road.

The three roads are Road Safety-Toronto; Toronto-Orji-Okigwe intersection; and Toronto-Umuori- Umunahu- Uzoagba Ikeduru roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently inaugurated the 12.5km MCC-Toronto road on the sideline of a campaign for APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in Owerri.

Uzodimma, who assured the residents that his programmes will remain people-centred, also promised to complete the three new adjoining roads by June.

“The road network will make Owerri assume its proper status as the state capital of Imo state.

“Government is all about the people and a visionary leader is that leader who thinks about the people,” he said.

The governor commended the traditional rulers, the leaders of Owerri North and Ikeduru and pensioners for coming out to support the flag-off ceremony.

Uzodimma said he would work out modalities on how to deal with the many years of pension arrears as soon as the resources of the state improve.

He also appealed to the affected communities to cooperate with the construction company to ensure that the project is realised within the specified period.

However, the governor expressed dismay over the attitude of residents who deliberately dispose their wastes on the median of the recently-reconstructed roads.

The governor appealed to residents to come out en mass and vote all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Feb. 25.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Theresa Chikeka, commeded the governor for his developmental strides in Owerri North Local Government Area.

“The people are happy with the governor and he should keep up the good works,” she said.

Also, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ralph Nwosu, said the flag-off was part of the outer ring road from Orji-Naze, measuring 8.4km, with a spur of 2.6km from Toronto to Uzoagba.

Nwosu added that the government was not only constructing roads, but working to arrest erosion that moves from Toronto junction to Uzoagba River.