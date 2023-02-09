UTME: JAMB says no challenges with CAPS 

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says there are no challenges with the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) as it concerns the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Benjamin, it has come to the knowledge of the board that some institutions are experiencing challenges accessing their CAPS.

Benjamin said in reality, after updating the CAPS platform to improve security to serve the institutions and the public better, all users of the platform were mandated to change their existing passwords to which an advisory on the landing page of the CAPS platform had been provided.

He said that institutions were, therefore, urged to carefully read the instructions contained in the advisory.

He said that other contributing factors could be that some institutions had logins that do not conform to the new security standard, hence such institutions would need to update their profiles with new email addresses to be able to access their CAPS.

He said that the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, had directed that these should be rewritten in clear and unambiguous language for all to understand.

“Worthy of note is that some institutions had typographical errors on their email addresses, thus, preventing the successful delivery of the new passwords.

“However, any institution, which after reading and following the instructions, still encounter challenges, should contact the Director, Admissions, JAMB, for assistance.

“The board also noticed that at the inception of CAPS, some institutions used the personal email addresses of officers responsible for access to CAPS to create their CAPS profile.

” This has contributed to the inability of these institutions to promptly access their CAPS profile as the new passwords were sent only to the registered email addresses,” he said.

He, however, said that institutions were advised to, henceforth, use only official email addresses to create such sensitive profiles to avoid any future challenges.

Benjamin, therefore, said that institutions that failed to receive their new passwords were hereby encouraged to confirm the authenticity of their email addresses from their Desk Officers.