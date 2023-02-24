US group launches Think-Tank to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

AN African Think Tank group, Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria, DSGN, has been founded by the Nigerian-American professionals in the United States of America.

The group was founded on February 17, 2023, in Los Angeles and Seattle, US for Nigerians in diaspora to use their experience about their birth country and their home country for the development of Nigeria.

In his remarks, spokesperson for the DSGN, Edwin Aimufua said: “The Think Tank is not just for sharing ideas and the meetings of the minds. It is a calling to add value to fellow Nigerians; after all we still have families and friends living there. Nigeria is still home to us, even in the Diaspora. We know that to turn a blind eye to the current state of affairs on the other side of the Atlantic is not representative of our African culture, which is founded deeply on caring for your fellow African.

“Africa, the richest continent in resources, yet remains the Continent ravaged by the most famine, violence, education inequality, poverty and degradation of humanity as a whole. The future looks bleak to the youth who are evermore demoralized by the lack of employment opportunities and an ongoing dearth of good Leadership. Many look to greener pastures overseas, with a genuine sentiment to return to their home country later. They dream of being reunited with their families, while building a prosperous life. The reality, however, is very often, these many skilled Nigerian Professionals are never able to return to Nigeria, or when they do, end up returning back to the countries that they studied and began their careers in, including the United States, the UK, and other European Countries. Currently, there are approximately 2.2 million African immigrants living in the United States of which almost 390,000 are Nigerians alone.

“We are poised to generate effective solutions from the Diaspora to the myriad problems adversely affecting Nigeria and Africa at large. The Organization will serve as a platform for policy advocacy, innovation creation and solutions, in the areas of Law and Order, Infrastructure Building, and Insecurity Issues.”

He added that the group is inviting fellow Nigerians in the USA and other diaspora who have essentially made their success abroad to join the Organization in creating real solutions to the myriad problems besieging Nigeria.