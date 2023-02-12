Universities’ll be autonomous if elected — Tinubu

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has again restated his commitment to university autonomy, declaring that there was no reason why varsity students should continue to lose valuable academic years due to crisis in the sub-sector.

Tinubu disclosed this on Saturday night at Eagle Square, the venue of the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Abuja.

The APC presidential candidate arrived at the rally in the company of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He said; “I want you to remember and accept the fact that what we are doing is all about the youths, our children and about our today, tomorrow and thereafter. What should be there for you is the joy of democracy and democratic values.

“We will establish more opportunities for education. Universities will be autonomous. You should be able to get student loans where necessary if your four-year course is four years. Be a scientist and an explorer, be a great researcher and a builder.

“For you, we are ready to work, to serve the country in order to serve you well. We want to serve you by turning the ship around. But you are angry. What are you angry at? Development, lack of jobs, insecurity and high prices of foodstuffs. Angry that you have had frequent strikes from higher institutions. I stand here and promise you today that all of that will be forgotten”.

At the event, Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, called on residents to come out in large numbers to vote for the party from top to bottom.

Aliyu and other top party members, youths and women in attendance noted that the mega rally was not only to drum up support for the candidates but also to emphasize the importance of the general elections.

She used the occasion to highlight Tinubu’s achievements as a former Governor of Lagos State and his commitment to the development of Nigeria.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of delivering results for the people. He has transformed Lagos State into a thriving hub of economic activities and has always put the needs of the people first,” the minister said.

The minister assured that as the election draws near, the APC would continue to reach out to the people, making case for why Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right leader to take Nigeria forward.