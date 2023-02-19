Tuface is more than an angel to me – Megryderz

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian music veteran, Tuface Idibia may be known around the globe as a talented musician, but to veteran dance professional, Megryderz, Tuface Idibia is more than that; he is an angel. An angel who has impacted her life so much that she has still not figured out a way to say thank you to the ‘African Queen’ crooner.

In a chat with Potpourri, Megryderz, could not hide her excitement when she was asked to talk about the level of impact Tuface had made in her life.

“Tuface didn’t just give my career a boost; he actually did more than that. You know, he is just my angel on earth; actually one of my angels on earth. God is not going to come down and help you; he is going to send someone; an angel in the form of a person to change your life. This is exactly what God used Tuface for because I was really a nobody. I was just a girl working out and striving. The girl who has cried her eyes out but kept on moving. Tuface has always been there for me, he has stood up for me, not just him, but other angels on earth that I am blessed to have, like Patience Odion .Tuface has done a lot for me, and just telling him thank you, is not enough. I am still thinking of what to buy for Tuface to say thank you.”Megryderz said.

Megryderz, real name Madu Margaret Adaeze, who had been out of the country for several years, got back last year. She revealed that she was involved in lots of projects in the United States. Her talk show, “rydewithmegs”, a show that talks about the experiences of Nigerians in diaspora, is just one of the projects she intends starting up, while in Nigeria.

Megryderz didn’t come back to the country alone; she got back with her daughter, who she describes as a testimony of more great things to come. She wants her fans to follow her on Social media, @megryderz, to enjoy all she has in stock for the Nigerian media and entertainment industry.