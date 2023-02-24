TMG calls for peaceful, free, fair elections

TMG Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani)

Less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections across the country, the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, has stressed the need for peaceful, free and fair polls, while highlighting issues and areas vital to achieving same.

According TMG, in a release by its Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), they are working with various civil society networks across the country to mobilise voters, educate the public, and monitor voting throughout the country.

It stressed the need for neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; adequate and timely deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials; protection of voters from intimidation and violence, special consideration for people with disabilities, among others.

Rafsanjani said: “The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, commends Nigerians, especially the young people that have shown great enthusiasm since preparations commenced for the 2023 election.

“We urge Nigerians of all religious, ethnic and regional divides to go out on the scheduled dates to cast their votes to elect leaders across the various levels.

“The transition monitoring group is working together with various civil society networks across the country to mobilize voters, educate the public, and monitor voting throughout the country.

“We will also reach out to critical institutions and agencies on the frontline of planning and administering the 2023 elections.”

Issues to monitor

On the issues TMG will be monitoring, he said: “We call on INEC to continue to demonstrate neutrality and respect for its announced processes and guidelines. This is important to maintain public confidence in the process.

“We further urge the INEC Chairman to ensure the highest level of integrity and professionalism throughout the commission, including national commissioners, state electoral commissioners, electoral officers and all returning officers.

“We urge INEC to follow its timeline and procedures to achieve the timely release and distribution of all essential and non-essential materials.

“Further, we urge INEC to remain resolute in its commitment to free and fair elections. Recently, the Commission commenced daily briefing on the elections.

“We urge the Commission to keep to its promise and continue to speak to Nigerians to maintain their confidence and support.

“We call all political actors, especially political parties and their supporters to shun every temptation to intimidate and suppress opposition or any other group of people from exercising their rights.

“One of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy is the opportunity for people to hold and support different candidates of their choice.

“It is critical, therefore, that all eligible Nigerian voters can exercise their civic duties free of intimidation and threats of any nature.

“We urge all security agencies to be vigilant and take action to guarantee the safety of all voters. In particular, we think security agencies must pay particular attention to hard-to-reach communities where the risk of intimidation and voter suppression is higher.”

Other issues it highlighted include special consideration for women, elderly and Persons With Disabilities, PWDs; extra protection for security flashpoint; avoiding vote trading and sportsmanship in defeat and victory.

Peace Accord

On adherence to the national peace accord agreements, TMG lauded all the political parties and their presidential candidates that signed the National Peace Accord.

“With the recent signing, every candidate and their parties have now committed to an ethical code of conduct and to eschew all forms of violence.

“Therefore, we urge all candidates and their political parties to promote the national peace accord and encourage their supporters to respect the provisions of the peace accord.

“The uncontrolled hate and inflammatory statements attributed to candidates and their supporters are a source of worry.

“And we hope that political parties and their supporters will desist from all forms of actions capable of imperilling the progress of this nation and preserve our young democracy before, during and after the elections,” TMG added.

They also appreciated “the international and national observers who are observing the elections across the country as the organization assures of its openness to collaborate with stakeholders across the country on efficient observation of the election.

“TMG invites interested partners to visit its observation data centre at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.”