Tinubu wins polling unit, Obi second, Atiku third

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has defeated his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) at his polling unit in Lagos State.

In the polling unit situated at Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, the total number of accredited voters was 43.

The APC presidential candidate polled 33 votes, Obi got eight votes while Atiku secured one vote.

Similarly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, also won his polling unit (Unit 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island) for Tinubu.

In the governor’s unit, the APC presidential candidate secured 86 votes, PDP had three and LP polled five.

TINUBU’S UNIT (PRESIDENTIAL)

APC: 33

LP: 8

PDP: 1

YPP : 1

SENATE

APC: 36

PDP: 4

ZLP: 2

ADC: 1

REPS

APC: 31

PDP: 2

SDP: 1

LP: 9

SANWO-OLU’S UNIT (PRESIDENTIAL)

APC – 86

PDP – 03

LP – 05

SENATE

APC – 90

PDP – 11

YPP – 02

REPS

APC – 90

PDP – 11

ADC – 03