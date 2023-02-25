Tinubu wins Obasanjo’s polling unit

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of Labour Party.

After counting the valid votes in Ward 11, Zone 6, Unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government, where Obasanjo voted, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu got 56 votes, while the Labour Party had 9 votes.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, scored only 7 votes, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 8 votes.

The void votes is 10. In the Senatorial election, in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes and Labour Party scored 1 vote.