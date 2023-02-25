Tinubu wins El-Rufai’s Polling unit

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has polled majority votes in Polling unit 024 where Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State cast his vote.

It was announced at the Polling Unit 024, Ward 07, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna that Tinubu got 173 votes to defeat the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who polled 134 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored three votes, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 20 votes.