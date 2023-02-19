Tinubu will increase citizens’ access to healthcare services – Keyamo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is committed to improving access to quality healthcare services, when elected.

Spokesperson for the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo stated this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship progamme, NAN forum in Abuja on Sunday.

Keyamo said that Tinubu would not only tackle the issue of brain-drain in the health sector, but would improve on the country’s healthcare facilities.

“If you look at Tinubu’s action plan, he plans to revive Primary Health Care Centers.

“In fact, he says that there must be in every part of this country access to a primary health care center every 30 minutes.

“Every 30 minutes you should be able to get into a primary healthcare centre in any parts of this country, at most, not at least.’’

Keyamo said that the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari, had laid the foundation the necessary infrastructure for next administration to build on for the development of Nigeria.

He said that in the last eight years, Buhari led administration had been committed to infrastructural development that would boost the development.

“A lot has happened in terms of setting infrastructure, power and health sectors.

“In the medical sector for instance, in the last eight years we have done a lot of groundwork that just like we are doing a foundation and once you do the foundation solid, the next government we just take off from there.

“As I speak with you now one of the most expensive medical facilities in the entire Africa is been done now in Abuja, which is the most expensive. A $750 million worth African Medical Center.’’

He said that under the Buhari-led administration through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also supported the Reddington Hospital Group to establish a new super Medical Center called Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

He said that Buhari also upgraded the Statehouse Clinic and many other healthcare facilities to meet the needs of citizens.

“So, we already laid the groundwork for that and I think that the next government.’’

He said that APC government had also invest a lot to develop the sports sector.

“Sports is something that is very dear to our hearts, extremely dear to the heart of Nigerians.’’

“While we might not have achieved much medals in football, the nation has achieved a lot in track and field, even basketball under the present administration,” he said.(NAN)