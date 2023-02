The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won a polling unit in Rivers state. He defeated his closest rivals Peter Obi and Atiku.

Rivers

Unit 3, Ward 5 Tai LGA

PRESIDENTIAL. APC-92. LP-0. PDP-1. SDP-1.

SENATORIAL – PDP-92, LP- 0, APC-2

HOUSE OF REP. ADC-1, APC-1, LP-1, PDP-90, SDP-1