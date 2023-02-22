Tinubu’ll restore lost glory, Osun non-indigenes

Groups of non-indigenes living in Osun have pledged their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senate Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s general elections.

The groups are; members of Hausa, Fulani, Ndigbo, Ebira, and Myetti Allah communities, who declared that Tinubu would work to restore the lost glory of the country.

They made the pledge during the door-to-door campaign organised by the Civic Engagements Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osun.

Speaking on behalf of the Fulani group, Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, the Seriki Fulani of the state, said that they were ready to return the good gesture Tinubu has shown to their kinsman, President Mohammadu Buhari, because “one good turn, deserves another.

Dende further said, “we have strong believe that he (Tinubu) is going to sustain and strengthen the good legacy of President Buhari and come up with new idea that could bring lasting solution to the challenges facing the country at the moment. Fulanis in the state have decided to vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

Also speaking in similar vein, Alhaji lawal Gomina, the Seriki Hausa in the state, said that the person that Nigerian needed at this critical period is Tinubu because of his courage and positive character to bring the desired change to the masses.

Gomina said “our leaders in the North have instructed us to come out en mass on Saturday to vote for Tinubu.

On his part, Pastor John Dike, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the state described Tinubu as a bridge builder, whose capacity to lead Nigeria to the promise land is not in doubt.

Dike said from findings, it has become very clear that Tinubu has clear edge over other candidates at the poll, “so we will do everything possible to ensure that he emerged victorious in the forthcoming election in the state.”

Similarly, Alhaji Ebere Lawal, the President of Ebira Community, said that the only man that could salvage the current situation in the country is Tinubu.

Lawal said Tinubu as a governor of Lagos State, employed strategies that improved service delivery and efficiency in the administration of public funds, saying voting him would make the country to witness real transformation.

In his remarks, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Chairman, Civic Engagements Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osun, noted from what various groups in the state had said, Nigerians would vote Tinubu in the Saturday’s poll, because of his intellectual capacity to turn things around positively in the country.

“Tinubu is a quintessential, larger than life politician, with passion for democratic ideals and commitment to national development. A bridge builder, philanthropist, master strategist and patriot who in many ways has raised the standard of civilization and human dignity.

“Nigeria owes Tinubu a huge gratitude for his determination, consistency, doggedness, vision and fearless disposition in the strengthening and enthronement of good governance in the country.

“Asiwaju, a rounded politician, pathfinder, investor, generous and exceptional personality through his extra ordinarily large heart and unusual magnanimity of character, he had raised countless men from miry clay, produced several remarkable politicians and business leaders. His warm disposition, visionary leadership and cares for the oppressed and the under-privileged had endeared him to all and sundry.

“At this critical period in the life of the country, the only person that could bring Nigeria back to the path of glory is Tinubu. It is in the interest of all Nigerians that Tinubu should be elected president due to his track-record in public and private sectors

“He has the experience to confront the challenge of the country and restore hope back to Nigerians. So we urge Nigerians to come out en mass on February 25 to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the interest of better Nigeria,” Oyintiloye said.