Tinubu holds lowkey rally in Katsina, vows to defeat terrorists

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to defeat terrorists if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tinubu made the remark while addressing the huge crowd that turned out for his campaign rally held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina State on Monday.

According to the former Lagos Governor, the party had deliberated on calling off the rally due to the recent carnage experienced in Kankara – Bakori communities of the state but chose to make it lowkey and pray for the souls of the lost in the carnage.

Tinubu also assured citizens in the state that the children and widows of victims of terrorism will not be abandoned.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has donated the sum of N100 million to the victims of the carnage in Katsina State.

Tinubu said: “We all discussed whether we should continue with or cancel the rally today but we said if we cancel, they will appear as if they have achieved their objective.

“Nothing happens without the wish of Allah. We should take it as a crime without faith in Almighty Allah.

“They will pay their price because they have committed a heinous crime that is not prescribed by any faith or any believer in the work of Allah and the teaching of the Holy Qu’ran.

“Therefore, we summon our courage, and I salute and condole with you all. We participate in the sorrow, we share in the mourning, the pains.

“Only Allah can soothe the pains of many orphans and widows they created but we promise one thing and many more that they will not win.

“The wicked shall perish. We will definitely deal with them. There is no way they will go scot-free.

“Whether they derive some moment of joy or satisfaction, we are saying, we are bold, courageous, and believe in Allah better than what they have because they are evil and we will defeat and eliminate them.

“The orphans and widows made by their wickedness will be catered for and none of those our men and women in uniform who sacrifice to save lives will be forgotten.

“This government will definitely continue to work against crime with determination, courage and perseverance.

“We are the people who want peace and progress for the country. President Muhammadu Buhari does not wish harm or danger for anyone. He wants protection and peace for all and we will work with him to show that this part of Africa is progressive and our party also is progressive.

“Indeed, the symbol of the “Poverty Development Party” will never be sustained and we will never allow them to come back to govern over you again. We are saying no no no to PDP, no no no to their evil. God bless you.”

Also speaking at the rally, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said the 2023 election is about choosing between light and darkness.

According to Masari, leadership is not an issue to joke with. He urged the people of the state to focus their attention on good leadership by differentiating between light and darkness.

The Katsina Governor also warned citizens not to allow other politicians to play with their intelligence. He said: “Don’t listen to them and their fake promises of ending insecurity and hunger.

“We have done what is good for the people, hence people should allow APC to continue,” he said.