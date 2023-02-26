Home » News » Tinubu floors Atiku, Peter Obi in 3 LGAs announced so far in Rivers
February 26, 2023

Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in 3 LGAs announced so far in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads in the presidential elections results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Rivers state so far.

In the results for Ahoada West, Tai and Opobo Nkoror LGAs thus far, Tinubu is leading with 18568 votes for APC against second-placed Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) with 7212 votes and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with 5630.

Tinubu won both Tai and Opobo/Nkoro LGAs as Obi took Ahoada West LGA.

