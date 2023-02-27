Tinubu defeats Obi with 2079 votes in Surulere

The Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated his closet rival, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, with 2079 votes in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Tinubu polled 39,002 votes, while Obi got 36,923.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwakwanso polled 442 votes while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, garnered 2,651 votes.