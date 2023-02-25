Thugs invade polling unit in Edo, scatter ballot papers

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – WHAT started as a peaceful exercise went violent in some areas in Edo state as suspected thugs invaded Oredo Ward 4, Idia College Voting Centre where they destroyed ballot boxes.

Before the incident in Idia College, a similar scenario happened in polling unit 42 still in Ward 4 where suspected thugs stormed the voting centre, shot into the air, and took away the ballot boxes at the unit.



The thugs, it was gathered, chased away all INEC officials at the units while the unarmed police personnel deployed to the unit also ran away.



At Idia College, a viral video showed all the ballots already cast were scattered by the suspected thugs, who were said to have come shooting.