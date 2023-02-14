Three dead in shooting at US university

At least three people were killed Monday and five others injured when a gunman opened fire on a university campus in the United States.

“There are 3 confirmed fatalities,” Michigan State University police said on Twitter. “This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital.”

The suspect has fled the scene and police are looking to apprehend him.

According to reports, the unidentified man was accused of killing three people and wounding five others in a rampage that police said began about 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall before moving to the MSU Union.

Sparrow Hospital spokesman John Foren said all five victims are in critical condition.

“We start tonight with an important update, the suspect in this incident was located outside the MSU campus and it does appear that the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is deceased,” MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said at a 12:30 a.m. Tuesday press conference.

“We no longer have an active threat on campus. There is no longer a threat to campus. No longer a need to shelter in place,” he added.