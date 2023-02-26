They swapped Obi’s results for APC in Imo — PDP candidate

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Imo East senatorial district, Uche Onyeagocha, on Sunday, alleged that the presidential candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi’s results were being swapped with that of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State.

Oyeagocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Assistant on Media, Macdonald Enwere.

He blamed it on the party agents of APC in the area.

According to him, “The PDP candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Uche Onyeagocha condemns in the strongest terms the swapping of Peter Obi’s presidential results to APC in Owerri Municipal.

“In the early hours of today, an APC agent in collaboration with INEC Imo State swapped the presidential result of Mr. Peter Obi to APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu.

“He was beaten up mercilessly and was later rescued by Governor Uzodimma’s Special Adviser.

“We urge the masses to reject such a result from Owerri Municipal.

“We, therefore, call on the people to resist any attempt to scuttle the will of the masses.

“We also urge INEC to immediately upload all collated results in Imo State to avoid this kind of ugly situation, where results are swapped.

” It is the failure of INEC to upload results into their portal that has given room to this condemnable act,” he said.