Ten artists celebrating Black History Month  

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

A group exhibition titled Ode to Yesteryears, which opened February 3 and ends March 1, 2023 as part of activities marking the current Black History Month celebration, parades Obiora Anamaleze, Maria Tendo, Esewhaye Oghenetejiri, Jonathan Kabeya, Wisdom Uche, Eno Bassey, Samuel Inalegwu, Mayowa Adekile, Emmanuel Amiolemen, and Kolawole Samson Oluwadare. The works of these artists celebrate Black History Month 2023.

“This exhibition is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and legacy of black artists, paying homage to their contributions to the art world,” says organisers of the show, Tribes Art Africa Gallery, TAAG.

The gallery notes that the exhibition showcases a diverse range of styles and mediums, including painting, photography and mixed media in honour of Black History Month. The works on view are testament to the resilience and creativity of black artists and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary art.

“We are thrilled to be presenting this important exhibition in honour of Black History Month,” says TAAG Gallery. “We believe it is crucial to recognise the contributions of black artists and to provide a platform for their voices to be heard. Ode to Yesteryears is a celebration of their talents and an opportunity to bring their works to a wider audience.”

Among the paintings, mixed media and photography pieces on display are: Amiolemen’s work titled ‘Keeping it Alive’, (acrylic on canvas, 38 × 36 in | 96.5 × 91.4 cm, dated 2023); Bassey’s ‘Of A Proud Heritage (acrylic on canvas, 48 × 36 in | 121.9 × 91.4 cm, 2022); Uche ‘Mastercard (acrylic on canvas, 48 × 36 in | 121.9 × 91.4 cm, 2022); Oghenetejiri’s ‘Fearless’ (acrylic and Ankara fabric on canvas, 51 1/5 × 39 2/5 in | 130 × 100 cm, 2023).

Others works are: ‘Sisters, 2023 (Oil and acrylic on canvas, 35 2/5 × 35 2/5 in | 90 × 90 cm, dated 2023), by Oluwadare; ‘An Optimistic Self-potrait’ (Coffee-Sugarism technique , burnt sugar, pen ink on Linen paper, 56 × 40 3/5 in | 142.2 × 103.1, 2021) by Kabeya; ‘Entangle, (acrylic on canvas, 48 × 48 in | 121.9 × 121.9 cm, 2023) by Inalegwu; ‘Awake Thou That Sleepest (oil and acrylic on canvas, 40 × 40 in | 101.6 × 101.6 cm, 2022) by Adekile; and ‘Zebra Crossing’ (oil on canvas, 52 × 48 in | 132.1 × 121.9 cm, 2022) from Anamaleze.

The works on view have been likened to a journey through visual odyssey, carefully put together by Rodney Asikhia, the visionary founder and chief curator of TAAG, who has the mastery of presenting a captivating showcase of art.

“Be awed by a rich tapestry of paintings, drawings, and mixed media masterpieces, each weaving its own unique tale of the human experience,” Asikhia assured. “From the trials and tribulations to the triumphs and relations, these artists invite you to delve into their interpretations of what it truly means to be human.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition on Artsy.net, where they can view the works and learn more about the artists and their practices. Artsy.net is a leading online platform for contemporary art, providing a global audience with access to the world’s most important galleries and exhibitions.

TAAG Gallery is a contemporary art space located in New York City, and dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artists from around the world. The gallery is committed to fostering cultural exchange and promoting diversity in the arts.

Awake Thou That Sleepest (oil and acrylic on canvas, 40 × 40 in | 101.6 × 101.6 cm, 2022) by Mayowa Adekile.