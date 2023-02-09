Tems set to bag another RIAA plaque for ‘Found’

By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Tems is set to receive another RIAA plaque to her collection after her single “Found” passed the 500,000 mark in sales.

According to information provided by the chart news website Chart Data, sales of Tems’ song “Found” in the US have topped 500,000 units.

The song is now qualified for a gold certification in the US, this would mark Tems’ third solo gold certification after “Free Mind” and “Higher,” both of which have already received the honor.

Tems has gained international success since breaking through in 2020 and has been featured by Drake, Beyonce, and Future.

The 27-year-old Afrobeat singer on Sunday, February 5, 2023 won a Grammy award for the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’, a 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Tems has maintained national and international patronage ever since she rose to stardom in 2020 as a result of her contributions as a featured artiste on Wizkid’s monster hit song “Essence.”