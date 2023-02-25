Technology has stopped ballot snatching, others malpractices – Mimiko

mimiko

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has said that deployment of technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has helped to stem incidences of ballot snatching and vote buying.

Mimiko who spoke after voting at his Open space polling unit 20, ward 7 Ondo West council area of the state.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the election is accepted by the people.

Mimiko described the election as peaceful and processes less stressful.

He said he received information that some persons were intimidating voters in some rural communities.

According to him “to a very large extent, I have not got any electoral violence, this process is less stressful in a way that you will just come, vote and go away.

Mimiko said that ‘I have not heard any report either on ballot snatching, technology has made it a things of pass. But the report I heard was that some people in some areas are trying to harass people in the rural areas where they perceived they are weak.”