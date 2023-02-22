Tech startup unveils app for business solutions

By Peter Egwuatu

Wynk Limited, a tech startup firm, has unveiled its lifestyle App, “The Wynk Lifestyle Super App” with the aim of making life easier through providing solutions to diverse economic needs.

The firm, in a statement, said the app is a cost-effective solution to everyday challenges ranging from financial services and fintech, domestic and cross-border payments, healthcare services delivery, education, agribusiness, e-commerce, and lots more.

Speaking on the App payment vertical, Chief Executive Officer, Wynk Limited, Dr. Jerry Igwilo, said: “You are aware that with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy our people must be allowed to continue their lifestyle. In this regard, we have made payments very simple and easy for our people.”

“With the App, the majority of Nigerians who make use of public transportation, those who are financial services providers, and those who are service providers in the delivery and e-hailing sector, can now carry out their daily activities seamlessly”.

Wynk Co-founder, Mr. James Lasenby, said that the user-friendly App has undergone thorough integrity testing and is trusted for optimized inbuilt security features that ensure the protection of users from malicious attacks.