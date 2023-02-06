Taraba APC crisis festers as 107 CWC members dismiss suspension of chairman

… Insist gubernatorial primary re-run would hold as scheduled

By Femi Bolaji

The internal wrangling in the Taraba State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, took a new dimension weekend following the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Ibrahim Elsudi, by 38 members of the Central Working Committee, CWC, of the party.

A group of 38 members from the State Working Committee and Non-working committee members of the party Saturday night, suspended the party Chairman, El-sudi, over what they described as bias and preferential treatment to some members of the party while discharging his duties.

But in a swift reaction on Sunday, the state publicity secretary of the party, Aaron Artimas and other CWC, dismissed the suspension of the State Chairman and affirmed his authority.

While addressing the press at the State Secretariat of the party, Artimas noted that the action of the 38 members of the CWC was to instigate crisis in the party ahead of the gubernatorial primary election re-run slated for Friday.

According to him, ” this demonstrates quite clearly that the renegades are in complete ignorance of the workings of our party or its constitutional provisions.

“Besides, looking at our calibre here, it shows clearly that the action has miserably failed on arrival.

“As a matter of fact, we were not supposed to dignify this motly gathering, but we owe our party members and supporters the responsibility of putting matters straight for their understanding.”

He informed the gathering that the CWC members of the party were 145 and wondered why 38 would suspend the state chairman when according to him failed to get the required number.

He said, “for the avoidance of doubt, there are thirty-six (36) members of the executive committee of the party, 18 members of the state working committee as prescribed in articles 12.9 and 12.11, respectively.

“Others include the former speaker and deputy speaker, some serving and former principal officers of the house of assembly, as well as other statutory members of the national convention from the state.

“But, just about 38 people comprising a few members of the state working and non-working committee and a few local government party Chairmen deluded themselves the task of suspending the chairman.

“Besides, the party’s Constitution provides that, to remove any officer, 2/3 of the members must be present after a notice for 21 days from a Disciplinary Committee (article 21.5.vi), and this is subject to such officer’s fair hearing.

“In this case, no prior allegation of indiscipline and impropriety has been tabled before the chairman before the purported decision to suspend him from office.”

He further told members of the party to remain calm and promised that the party would create a level playing field for all aspirants during the gubernatorial re-run primary election.