S#x four times a week not enough – Actor Deyemi

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has disclosed how many times a couple ought to engage in sexual activity.

The actor who said this on Friday at the Toke Makinwa podcast asserted that having sex four times a week is insufficient for relationships.

Deyemi, whose four-year anniversary was recently celebrated, declared that sex needs to occur every day, morning, noon, and night.

In order to further reinforce his point, he also employed the metaphor of food, specifically a three-square lunch.

The actor went on to remark that there shouldn’t be a calendar or timeline for sex because, during some weeks, one can engage in it nonstop.

The video caption reads, “Here I thought sex 4 times a week is a lot, I was humbled.

“Married people, na so una dey do for here??? 4 times a week is too small???” Okalawon said.

Deyemi in a comment section also said, “Rest bawo?

“Your house was made for living, does it need to rest?