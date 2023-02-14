Successive govts failed to build Nigeria-made satellite – Obasanjo 

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has linked the inability to produce Nigerian-made satellites to the lack of continuity of policies by successive governments.

Obasanjo stated this in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Tuesday.

Obasanjo said lack of continuity in policies in the last 15 years had been responsible for the inability of the country to produce its own satellite.

According to the statement, Obasanjo lamented that the advancement in the country’s technological drive would continue to be a mirage, saying the plan by Obasanjo’s administration between 1999-2007 was to build the country’s satellite wholly by Nigerians.

Recalling his role for the country’s technological growth, Obasanjo said, “We made the Chinese to train 120 Nigerians on how to build the Satellite.

It stated, “The plan was that they will build the first satellite and to build the second they will have to train 120 Nigerians who will build the second satellite with them and by the third attempt, we should be able to build the satellite on our own.

“But, the 120 Nigerians were nowhere to be found again. They were not dead, but the government that came after us, just could not understand and that is also part of the misfortune of Nigeria. I met the Nigerians when I later went to China.

“Checks revealed that, as at January 2022, the government of Nigeria is still getting approval from the President to purchase a satellite.”

