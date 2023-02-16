Stride ERP launches research in artificial intelligence

Stride ERP, an African leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions has launched its work towards introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into its ERP system.



Speaking with Newsmen, the CEO of Stride ERP, Nnamdi Azogu said “The AI is set to improve decision-making and predictive analytics. Users will be able to predict trends, generate contract agreements, make complex calculations, forecast, and identify potential opportunities or threats in industries where even minor changes can have a significant impact.



“The company’s decision to repackage its product suite to better serve small, medium, and large enterprises with its Basic, Professional, or Comprehensive Licenses.



“Eight products will be deployed as add-on packages including; Sales Management, Payroll, Budget Management, Project Management, Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), Learning Management System (LMS), Fleet Management, and Help Desk Management, saying that the decision will foster scalability and promote digital transformation, especially among African businesses.



“The company will continue to show its commitment to helping businesses achieve digital transformation in Africa. Being the creators of monumental events, webinars, and summits aimed at educating businesses on the importance of digital transformation, Stride ERP has brought together over 20,000 owners, experts, and stakeholders from all over the globe in her annual programs such as Business & Change Management Summit, The Future of Human Resource Summit, Women in Tech – reported by BusinessDay, SME Matter series – featuring small business owners and their unique experiences, among many others.



“Stride ERP is set to host its third annual Stride Tech Fest event in April of 2023 with the theme “Business & Technology Today” – an event aimed at educating businesses on how best to apply technological solutions to business processes.



“More information is available on Stride ERP’s official website”.