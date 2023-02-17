SSS 2 student drowns in Ondo river

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck at Owena, Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, when an SSS 2 student of Owena Community Grammar School, Mwafor Emmanuel, was found dead in a river.

Mwafor, 19, it was gathered, went to the river to swim, where he met his untimely death. He was said to have gone to the river that passes through the back of his school to swim alone.

Sources said the victim left his uniform and school sandals at the bank of the river.

A teacher in the school, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence said: “It was really an unfortunate incident. The incident happened after school hours. Other students had gone to their houses when the boy decided to go and swim alone.

“The victim was said to have removed his uniform and sandals before jumping into the river to swim. He must have drowned when he went deeper inside the river.

“Unfortunately, if other students were with him when the incident occurred, they would have raised the alarm and he may have been rescued but he went to the river alone to swim.”

Vanguard gathered that his corpse was discovered the next morning by a passerby, who raised the alarm.

Police detectives were invited and the corpse was deposited at the state’s General Hospital in Ondo town.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the ugly incident and described the death as unfortunate.