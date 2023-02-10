South African rapper AKA shot dead

South African rapper A.K.A, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was reportedly shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

The South African police department has confirmed the shooting incident, which took place in Durban’s Florida Rd.

According to an eyewitness, A.K.A was shot five times at 8pm and was the only individual targeted in the incident. The situation is still developing, and the South African police department is actively investigating the shooting.

The news of A.K.A’s shooting highlights the ongoing issue of violence and gun-related incidents in South Africa. The country has struggled with high levels of crime, including shootings, which have caused concern among residents and law enforcement.

The use of firearms to settle disputes or carry out criminal acts has had devastating consequences for the country, and incidents like this one serve as a reminder of the need for effective measures to reduce gun violence.

A.K.A was a highly influential figure in the South African music industry, and his music has received widespread recognition and acclaim. The music industry and fans alike are mourning the loss of a talented artist, and thoughts and prayers are with A.K.A’s friends and family during this difficult time.