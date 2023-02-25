Soldier allegedly kills hoodlum for disrupting voting in Kogi

Nigerian soldiers

Samuel Ameh, Kogi

A suspected hoodlum popularly known as Ojochenemi Atidoga has been stabbed to death by a soldier for disrupting the ongoing election at Open Space University Village polling unit, Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi state

Before the incident, the hoodlum was said to be on rampage threatening to kill anybody who votes for any other party than the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Many voters who were not APC supporters had to run away from the polling unit.

Through the intervention of Military men on election duty, he was caught, beaten, and stabbed in the lap and was later left on the floor, where he bled to death.

Series of chaos however followed after the soldiers left the pooling unit.

Okada riders allege to be his fellow hoodlum invaded the polling unit and scattered the whole election process and made way with his corpse to an unknown destination.