Shi’ites to declare support for presidential candidate

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Shi’ite organizations across Nigeria under the auspices of Ahlil Bayt Nigeria have announced their intention to declare support for a particular presidential candidate in the next two days and will all vote for him in the coming 2023 elections.

However, they insist that such a candidate must be ready to secure their lives, property and belief as Nigerians.

They made the declaration at the annual conference of Ahlil Bayt in Kano on Tuesday where they mobilised members on voter education and empowerment.

Addressing newsmen on the plan, the National Coordinator Hon Garba Ya’u Gwarmai dismissed allegations against Shi’ites in Nigeria that they don’t vote insisting that they are Nigerians like others and enjoy the same Constitutional rights.

“With deep commitment and strong sincerity, we have decided to come out and cintrubute to the development and progress of our beloved nation through the democratic process.

“We believe that our collective and massive participation in elections is not only a civic duty but a religious duty as well. Commitment to justice and service to humanity is the basic tenets and principles of the path of Ahlil Bayt and our participation is in line with these principles.

“After a careful review and critical evaluation of all candidates at all levels, and considering the collective interest of tge followers of Ahlil Bayt in particular and the interest of the nation at large, the leadership of this platform will endorse and announce the candidate that all our members sgould vote for.

“The announcement will be made as soon as possible before the elections. We have unanimously agreed to collectively vote for the endorsed candidates irrespective of their political affiliations or party collaborations” he declared.

Confirming the position, the Kano coordinator of Ahlil Bayt Nigeria, Adamu Kabiru Audawa states that the Shiites will give bulk votes to candidates that promise to protect their lives and accept them as fellow Nigerian citizens.

“In the past, we have suffered a lot of phobia and negative things and lies have been said against us. This has led to violent attacks on us and many have been killed as a result.

“This time around we have come together under our spiritual leaders and will vote for anybody they tell us to vote for. They know what is good for us that is why they are our guides” he stated.