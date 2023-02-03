Seunkola thrills with ‘Bounce’

Nigerian-American artiste, Seunkola, prove his mettle once more as one of the talents to watch in 2023 with this catchy tune dubbed ‘Bounce.’



With influences from Michael Jackson, Paul Wall, UGK, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, among others, Seunkola has cut a path in the Afrobeats scene with his artistic prowess.



Bounce serves as a prelude to Seunkola’s self-titled EP scheduled for release later in the year.

“I wanted to make something I could vibe to. I’ve made love songs, I have conscious music, I have different types of music I haven’t released yet but this is something strictly to bounce to; no pun intended,” he says.



From delving into the world of fashion, to creating mesmerizing tunes on the microphone, Seunkola’s artistry is indisputable.



“I’ve always loved music. My journey so far has been surprisingly great. Being a fashion designer I’ve been more in tune with the fashion world and no matter how much research I did about the music industry, officially releasing music has taught me a lot. Experience is the best teacher and I’ve been learning something new every day.”