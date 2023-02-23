SDP S’West State Assembly candidates express support for Tinubu

SDP candidates at the briefing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, House of Assembly candidates in the six Southwest geo political zones have endorsed and declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

The House of Assembly candidates from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos declared and formally endorsed Tinubu-Shettima candidacy at a grand event on Thursday, held at Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of other candidates, Lagos State House of Assembly candidates representing Ikorodu Constituency 01, Arulogun Taofeek, disclosed that the endorsement was only for the presidential candidate of the APC, adding that “it is sequel to thorough analysis of other contenders in the race based on their antecedents, pedigrees, manifestoes and broad acceptance across the country.”

He said, “There is no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima stand head and shoulder above the rest.

“Our democratic history will be grossly incomplete if generous pages are not dedicated to Asiwaju’s contribution to our democratic struggles and his landmark achievements as the governor of Lagos State.

“His consistency as a progresive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politician.

“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corner and crannies of the country.

“His message of Renewed Hope, reverberates with all and sundry and we safely confuses that we have in Asiwaju a candidate who is ready to confront headlong the various problems bedevilling our nation.

“A vote for Asiwaju will indeed be a vote for a prepared presidency.”