Sack APC or your suffering continues — Sambo, Makarfi, others

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo

By Ibrahim Hassan

Former Vice President Mohammed Sambo, two former governors of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Mukhtar Ramalam Yero and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday told Nigerians to sack the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming polls, if they want to end their suffering.

The PDP’s chieftains who converged on Kaduna, agreed to do everything legitimate to sack APC and return the PDP to power in Kaduna State and Nigeria in general.

They spoke at the flag-off and presentation of flags to candidates of PDP for the Kaduna Central Senatorial district for the various positions in the elections.

The Senatorial candidate of the party for the Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, Mr Lawal Adamu was officially handed over the flag of the PDP as it’s candidate.

Former Vice President Sambo who was the Special Guest of honour at the flag-off called on Nigerians and the good people of Kaduna state to come out enmasse and vote for all the PDP candidates in the elections.

Senator Makarfi and Ramalam Yero called on all the PDP members to unite, go back to their respective polling units and seek for votes, protect their votes until victory is achieved.

“We the former Governors of the State will guide the Governorship candidate of the party when voted accordingly,” they said.

Also, Senators Shehu Sani and Sani Bello (Mubeco) called on Nigerians and Kaduna people to ensure that APC is not given the opportunity to come back to power both at the state and national level or the suffering being experienced now will be a child’s play.