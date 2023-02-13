Rivers gov’t cedes Amaechi’s model school to Navy4

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Government has ceded its Model Secondary School, Nne Kurubo Model Secondary School, Ebubu, in Eleme Local government to the Nigeria Navy.

The said school code named after the former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, under whose administration the legacy facility was built has not been put to use by the state government for over 10 years after its building.

However, the state government at its Executive Council meeting, Sunday, handed the facility over to the Nigeria Navy.

This development was following a request from the Nigerian Navy to enable it to relocate one of its training schools in Onne, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, who disclosed this after the meeting said the Chief of Naval Staff had requested a facility, noting that the Government Model Secondary School, Egberu, Ndoki in Oyigbo will be used as Naval Headquarters Training Command.

The education commissioner said the facility that has not been in use has become a safe haven for criminals, adding that the ceding will reduce criminal activities in the area.

Mmom said: “The school was abandoned by the previous administration and that has become a breeding ground for criminals and other miscreants.

“So, the request presented by the Chief of Naval Staff as being granted today will reduce criminal activities in this area.”