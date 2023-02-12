Rising Afro-pop star, Cenklaus releases ‘Love Language’ EP

Rising Afro-pop Star, Eze Decency who goes by the stage name Cenklaus has released a mind-blowing EP titled “Love Language”

Cenklaus is a very talented music artist who majors in Trap, and Afrobeats and hopes to create his genre which he calls Afro-Latina.

Cenklaus puts together a 6-track EP under his label Palace Records.

In a recent interview with Cenklaus, he spoke about his love experiences and how they inspired every sound on the EP.

From the beautiful tales to the sad and heartbreaking moments, Cenklaus wraps it all in the Love Language EP.

He believes that the world out there would enjoy this masterpiece in this month of love celebration.

Love Language EP by Cenklaus is now available on all digital platforms.