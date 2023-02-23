Rise above fuel, naira scarcity, vote for Tinubu, APC, Akeredolu begs Nigerians

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

.

— Tinubu represents an envisaged new Nigeria

— Calls for peace, and civility during elections

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has pleaded with Nigerians to rise above the frustration of the fuel and naira scarcity, to vote for the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday.

Akeredolu, in a state broadcast in Akure, the Ondo state capital, lamented that the “ill-timed cash swap policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections.

According to him they were ” deliberately administered to demarket the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu, who said Tinubu represents the new Nigeria the people envisaged, noted that “the central purpose of the controversial Cash Swap Policy and artificial fuel scarcity was to frustrate the popularity and renowned acceptability of the APC Presidential candidate across all tribes and religions in this country.

“The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of the rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.”

While empathising with the people, the governor said first-hand experience as well as credible reports he has received, indicated the painful and humiliating daily experiences of the people across all Commercial banks and ATM centres, as well as the queues at filling stations across the state and the entire country.

Akeredolu lamented that the experiences of the people in rural areas are better imagined with the magnitude of the unpalatable experiences at the city centres.

“Recall that in the course of these circumstances, I have offered clear and unequivocal statements as our stand on this dangerous and unfortunate adventure.

“For us as a government, our stand then and even today remains the same.

“We are convinced that both the ill-timed cash swap policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections deliberately administered to demarket government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation, brew disaffection between the people and government and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

“To say the least, it is a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the Federal and State levels.

“As the nation trudges on, our resolve to deepen democracy and good governance must remain unflinching and abiding.

“Despite the desperate efforts by selfish and subversive elements within the government, to destroy the multiparty politics in Nigeria, the dividends of good governance brought to the people by the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain indelible in the recent history of our state in particular and the nation in general.

“You have witnessed the serious impacts of our administration in Ondo State in the last six years through our life-changing policies, massive projects and unending activities.

“You have also seen our dedication both as APC political party and government, to our vision, mission and promises of life abundant for the good people of Ondo State.

“You have witnessed our abiding faith and confidence in the inner strength and potential of our people. You are witnesses to the full deployment of all our God-given talents, knowledge and capabilities, in service of Ondo state, to the best of our ability.

“The same can be said of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is at the center of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria because he represents the new Nigeria we all envisage.

“The central purpose is to frustrate his popularity and renowned acceptability across all tribes and religions in this country. The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.

“As your Governor, my duty to you at this time of great confusion and frustration, is therefore to provide you with a clear vision of the path of redemption and hope.

“It is to charge you all to shake off the artificial frustration and the temporary barriers on your way to choose a President who represents hope and assured brighter days ahead.

“My message to you is that despite all the well-planned intrigues to deny you of your democratic rights and the future and prosperity of your offsprings, which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents, I urge you to troop out massively and vote for the APC on Saturday.

“This is the time to separate the past from the future.

“For us in Ondo State, this is our time to vote a President who identifies with our challenges and who would help us to actualize our on-going plan for the establishment of Ondo Deep Sea Port and Massive Industrial Revolution, tackle youth unemployment, achieve our dream of State Police to solve our insecurity problem and ensure human capacity development.

” It is time to set a new flag and make Nigeria great.”

Akeredolu, also urged the people to eschew provocation and violence before, during and after the election.

He advised Nigerians to ” maintain peace and civility. Go out and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other candidates of APC into the Senate and House of Representatives. You are also enjoined to vote for APC Candidates at that election.”