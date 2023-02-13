Rihanna flaunts pregnancy at Super Bowl half-time show

Globally renowned Barbadian singer, Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

On Sunday 12 February, the “Diamonds” singer sparked speculation that she is pregnant again when she took to the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to perform a medley of hits during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

For the occasion, Rihanna opted for a bright red jumpsuit, which was unzipped to show off a red bodysuit underneath. In addition to displaying what many suggested was a pregnancy bump, the singer was seen rubbing her stomach during the performance.

Following the halftime show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer’s pregnancy news comes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son, with Rihanna previously blaming their busy schedules.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” the singer told the Associated Press in November. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”