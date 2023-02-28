Results: Don’t set Nigeria on fire — Oluwo tells politicians

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has cautioned politicians in the country not to set the country on fire over their ambition.

The monarch while addressing journalists at his Palace in Iwo on Tuesday on the ongoing collation of Presidential election results, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the people.

According to the paramount ruler, Nigerians are the major stakeholders, not the political class, hence, political gladiators should allow the process to be completed and seek redress of dissatisfaction.

“I am of the view that the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections spring lots of surprises, inferring that the will of the people largely reflected in the outcome. It will be a disservice to the country to attempt to scuttle the process for the ambition of individuals.

“At this stage, it is imperative for all candidates and the political elites to rein in on their supporters to remain calm and not to put the country on the edge, especially after the #EndSARS protest which the economy is still battling.

“Nigeria’s interest supersedes that of individuals, hence, we must collectively ensure that we support our institutions, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to succeed in its task”, he said.