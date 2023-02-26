Repeat elections in problem areas, PFN urges INEC

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to repeat elections in areas where there were electoral irregularities such as ballot box snatching.

The chairman of PFN, Cross River chapter, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok told newsmen in Calabar that election should also be held at areas where potential voters were prevented from voting.

He said there should also be elections at polling units were the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, (BVAS) were either carted away or destroyed by thugs.

“Other areas where elections should be cancelled and repeated should include polling units or states where ballot papers did not contain the logo of some political parties.

“Doing this will help prevent possible protests from those who feel disenfranchised and will also discourage violent activities.

“If this is done the eventual winner of the election will be confident of having the mandate of the Nigerian people while also discouraging `thuggery` and impunity in future elections,” he said.

He charged INEC to do everything possible to convince Nigerians that the commission was truly committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

While calling for the speedy upload of results to avoid any suspicion, he charged residents of Cross River to come out in mass to vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the March 11.

Ekwok condemned a situation where some Nigerians would openly threaten fellow citizens at polling units (NAN)