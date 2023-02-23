Rep Tunji-Ojo endorsed for another term in Ikare Akoko

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday, trooped out in Ikare Akoko to drum support for the reelection of Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Chairman, House Committee on NDDC was, however, endorsed at the rally for another term of office by the crowd.

At the rally, Labour Party chieftains in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency collapse their party structures for the reelection of Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking at the rally, the lawmaker thanked the people for the faith reposed in his leadership ability.

He, however, promised to build of his first term achievements given the electoral mandate for another term.

Besides, he promised to attract more developmental projects and life transforming opportunities to Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency for the overall benefits of the constituents.

He urged the people of Akoko land to overwhelmingly cast their votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba as senator and all the APC House of Assembly candidates in Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency.