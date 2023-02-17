Rema releases two singles ‘Holiday’, ‘Reason You’

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor popularly known by his stage name Rema, has released two new singles titled, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’.

The singles were released in the early hours of Friday.

‘Holiday’ was a collaboration with Blaisebeatz, the talented producer, while ‘Reason You’ was produced by Alex Lustig.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner used an enthusiastic flow throughout the songs to show off his diverse aural range and ability.

His ad-libs in ‘Holiday’ and his catchy lyrics that is captivating from the first listen give the song its correct pace.

The song ‘Reason You’ is written as a love letter to a woman Rema has developed a strong interest in.

The lyric reads, “I love that dress and the person in it, he offers before pointing out that the object of his affection behaves like she has a boyfriend. Are you taken or are you available?”

Rema released his debut EP Rema after he inked a record deal with Jonzing World in 2019.

In 2019, he won the ‘Next Rated’ gong and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies

He received the Soundcity MVP Awards for ‘Best New Artist’ in 2020.

Rema was also nominated alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid in the ‘Best Viewers Choice: International Act’ category at the 2020 BET Awards.

On March 25, 2022, he published his debut album Rave & Roses, which came after two additional EPs. Sixlack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Yseult are among the 16 artists who appear on the album.

Following its debut week, the album debuted with 10 songs on the US Billboard Afrobeats Chart. Five months after its official release, his single “Calm Down,” which included a sample from the song “So Fine” by fellow Nigerian musician Crayon, started to climb the charts.

He collaborated with Selena Gomez on a remix of his song “Calm Down,”